$ 3.2 Billion Growth Expected in Organic Skincare Products Market | Featuring Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, & LOreal SA among others| Technavio
Apr 07, 2021, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The organic skincare products market is expected to grow by USD 3.2 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the organic skincare products market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The organic skincare products market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Related Report on Consumer Staples:
Global Skincare Products Market - Global skincare products market is segmented by product (face skincare products and body skincare products), distribution channel (offline and online), product specification (skin brightening products, anti-aging skincare products, sun protection products, moisturizers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Professional Skincare Market - Global professional skincare market is segmented by product (anti-aging products, pigmentation products, dehydration products, acne control products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Major Three Organic Skincare Products Market Participants:
Beiersdorf AG
The company offers organic skincare products such as body lotion with orange wild herbs.
Johnson & Johnson
The company offers different organic skincare products under the brand name of AVEENO.
LOreal SA
The company offers organic skincare products under the brand name of LOGONA.
Organic Skincare Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Organic skincare products market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Facial Care
- Body Care
- Others
- Region
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The organic skincare products market is driven by the benefits of organic skincare products. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for multifunctonal products is expected to trigger the organic skincare products market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
More insights into the global trends impacting the future of the organic skincare products market
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
