$ 3.24 Bn Growth Opportunity in Extremities Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Released: Aug 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 101

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Arthrex Inc. (US), CONMED Corp. (US), Exactech Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (US), Johnson and Johnson Inc. (US).

Coverage: Anatomy segment and geographical landscape.

Segmentation by Anatomy: Based on the anatomy, the market is segmented by upper extremities and lower extremities. The upper extremities segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing number of work-related injuries and road accidents. Also, the increasing incidence of sports injuries will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The extremities market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. North America is currently the largest market for extremities and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The extremities market in North America is mainly driven by the presence of favorable reimbursement programs such as the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement (CJR) Model, the Surgical Hip and Femur Fracture Treatment (SHFFT) Model, and the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) in the region. The US and Canada are the key markets for extremities in North America.

The global extremities market is driven by technological innovations. Vendors operating in the extremities market are offering technologically advanced products that can benefit both patients and healthcare professionals. For instance, the adoption of 3D printing is helping healthcare professionals and increasing the efficiency of medical procedures. Similarly, the incorporation of robotics is reducing the time required for surgeries. These technologies also help surgeons to customize implants according to patient's anatomy. Such technological advances are increasing the adoption of extremities products among end-users, thereby driving the market growth.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Anatomy

Market segments

Comparison by Anatomy

Upper extremities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lower extremities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Anatomy

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arthrex Inc.

CONMED Corp.

Exactech Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Wright Medical Group NV

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

