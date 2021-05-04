$ 3.27 Billion growth expected in Massage Equipment Market | 1.75% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the product demand, customer behavior, logistics services for products, and the availability of essential and non-essential products at retail stores and factories. To overcome many such challenges, vendors are starting to offer free shipping or bearing a part of shipping costs for delivery at offline stores in countries or areas with fewer COVID-19 cases. This strategy is helping vendors to clear the massage equipment stocks from their warehouses.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the need to alleviate pain and stress, the growing popularity of Shiatsu massage model, and a rise in the number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Massage Equipment Market: Opportunities

Growing health consciousness and rising disposable incomes of consumers, especially in developing regions are providing significant opportunities for market vendors. Besides, factors such as hectic work schedules and rising pollution levels are increasing the demand for stress-relieving therapies that involve the use of massage equipment. Moreover, the rise in the working population and an increase in health expenditure are expected to further benefit market vendors during the forecast period.

Massage Equipment Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the massage chairs and sofas segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the introduction of technologically advanced products by leading vendors and increased consumer spending on health and wellness products. Also, the proliferation of massage parlors and centers that sell massage equipment is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Massage Equipment Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the growing awareness about the availability of personal and self-care products and the proliferation of advanced massage products such as zero-gravity massage equipment. Also, a rise in average household expenditure will drive the growth of the massage equipment market in APAC during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the massage equipment market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Massage Equipment Market: Major Vendors

Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

The company offers a wide range of massage equipment through its brands such as IHOCO, OGAWA, COZZIA, FUJI, SHUSIJIA, ETRO, FUJIMEDIC, MEDISANA, and EASEWELL.

Beurer GmbH

The company offers a wide range of products for enhancing the lifestyle. Key products offered by the company include Beurer stress releaZer and Beurer MG 280 yoga & stretch mat.

Family Inada Co. Ltd.

The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of massage chairs. The company offers key products under the brand names INADA DUET and INADA MEDICALCHAIR.

JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

The company offers HF72 Full Calf Leg and Foot Massager, MZ31 Commercial Massage Chair Coin Operated for Stress Relief, Mz22 Massage Chair Full Body Recliner Zero Gravity for Home & Office, and JSB HF72 Leg Massager Machine for Diabetics.

OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

The company offers a wide range of products which includes Massage Chairs, Foot Massagers, Back Massagers, innovative fitness machines, and air purifiers and humidifiers. Key products offered by the company include uLove Massage Chair, uRegal Massage Chair, uStiletto, and uJolly.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the massage equipment market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

