$ 3.30 Billion growth expected in Global Servo and Stepper Motors Market | Featuring ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., and Applied Motion Products Inc. among others | Technavio

The servo and stepper motors market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Servo and Stepper Motors Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.



The key offerings of the company for the market in focus include e-Series servo motors, BSM N-Series - AC Brushless Servo Motor, and Stainless Steel Brushless Servo Motors SSBSM-Series.

AMETEK Inc.



The company offers AMETEK MICROPOISE stepper motors.

Applied Motion Products Inc.



The company offers StepSERVO Integrated Motors, StepSERVO Motors, and Stepper Motors.

Servo And Stepper Motors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Servo and stepper motors market is segmented as below:

End-user

Process Industry



Discrete Industry

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The servo and stepper motors market is driven by an increase in the demand for automated equipment in industrial premises. In addition, the high growth of the robotic and automation industry is expected to trigger the servo and stepper motors market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

More insights into the global trends impacting the future of the servo and stepper motors market

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

