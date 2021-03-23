$ 3.31 Billion Growth in Global Watch Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of Smartwatches to be Key Trend | Technavio
Mar 23, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global watch market is set to grow by USD 3.31 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for premium watches will offer immense growth opportunities. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Watch Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Watch Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Quartz
- Mechanical
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Watch Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the watch market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Watch Market size
- Watch Market trends
- Watch Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increasing use of smartwatches are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products is may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the watch market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Watch Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist watch market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the watch market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the watch market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of watch market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Quartz - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
- Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Fossil Group Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Movado Group Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Rolex SA
- Seiko Holdings Corp.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
