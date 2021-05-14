$ 3.43 Billion growth expected in Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market | 20.14% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The market witnessed a slight decline in the sales of ALK inhibitors in 2020 as several scheduled treatments were either delayed or postponed. Besides, the high incidence of COVID-19 in the second wave has limited the movement of people, which has disrupted the supply chain and logistic operations. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the ALK inhibitors market to some extent during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the high target affinity and specificity of ALK inhibitors, the high prevalence of lung cancer, and the presence of patient assistance programs.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market: Opportunities

The rising consumption of tobacco and the passive inhalation of poisonous gases have increased the prevalence of lung disorders globally. In addition, the growing prevalence of cancer, including NSCLC, and the increasing need for promising therapeutics are driving the demand for ALK inhibitors. Besides, the increasing awareness about ALK inhibitors among patients and the wide availability of different ALK inhibitors are expected to provide several growth opportunities in the global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the second-generation ALK inhibitors segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing regulatory approvals of second-generation ALK inhibitors. Also, the rising prevalence of cancer is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high sales of approved ALK inhibitors and the increasing prevalence of lung cancer. In addition, an increase in R&D spending by vendors is expected to contribute to the growth of the ALK inhibitors market in North America during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market: Major Vendors

Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

The company is involved in developing X-396. This molecule is under clinical phase II evaluated as an ALK inhibitor for lung cancer.

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

The company sponsored the study on TQ-B3139, which is a competitive multi-target protein kinase inhibitor of Met/ALK/ROS.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The company caters ALECENSA, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Helsinn Healthcare SA

The company through a co-promotion agreement with Novartis for Zykadia provides detailing services for Zykadia in the US. Zykadia is an approved treatment for patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors are ALK-positive.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The company provides ALUNBRIG (brigatinib), which is a prescription medicine used to treat people with NSCLC. It blocks certain proteins made by the ALK gene.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Second-generation ALK inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

First-generation ALK inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Third-generation ALK inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

