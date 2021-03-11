$ 3.57 Billion Growth in Global Recommendation Engine Market 2020-2024 | Key Vendor Insights and Product Offerings | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Incident Response System Market - Global incident response system market is segmented by type (surveillance systems, backup and disaster recovery solutions, geospatial technologies, and threat management systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Virtual Events Market - Global virtual events market is segmented by application (UC&C and video conferencing and web conferencing), end-user (virtual events for educational institutions, virtual events for trade shows, and virtual events for enterprises), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Major Recommendation Engine Market Participants:

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. The report identifies Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Dynamic Yield Inc., Evergage Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Kibo Software Inc., Qubit Digital Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE. as the major participants in the market.

Recommendation Engine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Recommendation engine market is segmented as below:

End-user

Media And Entertainment



Retail



Travel And Tourism



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The recommendation engine market is driven by growing demand for personalized recommendations. In addition, other factors such as implementation of AI in recommendation engines are expected to trigger the recommendation engine market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 30% during the forecast period.

