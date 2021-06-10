$ 3.65 Growth expected in Global Diabetic Pens Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including AstraZeneca Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Co. and Biocon Ltd. | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The diabetic pens market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Diabetic Pens Market Participants:

AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers diabetic pens such as BYDUREON Pen. It is a non-insulin pen used to treat type 2 diabetes.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.: The company offers diabetic pens such as BD Vystra. It is a disposable pen used by diabetic patients.

Biocon Ltd.

The company offers diabetic pens such as INSUPen. INSUPen is a reusable insulin pen that can deliver insulin doses from 1 unit (0.01mL) to 60 units (0.60 mL) in increments of 1 unit.

Diabetic Pens Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Diabetic pens market is segmented as below:

Product

Reusable Diabetic Pens



Disposable Diabetic Pens

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The diabetic pens market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes. In addition, the increasing demand for diabetic injection pens is expected to trigger the diabetic pens market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

