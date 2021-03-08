$ 3.67 Billion Growth in Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Automation of Grading System to Emerge as Key Trend | Technavio
Mar 08, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global higher education testing and assessment market is poised to grow by USD 3.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the higher education testing and assessment market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the academic segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rise in the automation of grading systems is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aspiring Minds Inc., Edutech, IOTA360 LLC., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., Mettl Online Assessment, Mindlogicx, Pearson Plc, Scantron Corp., and Wheebox are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising demand for customized learning. However, the growing deployment of open-source software might challenge growth.
- How big is the North America market?
North America dominated the market with a 41% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aspiring Minds Inc., Edutech, IOTA360 LLC., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., Mettl Online Assessment, Mindlogicx, Pearson Plc, Scantron Corp., and Wheebox are some of the major market participants. Although the Rising demand for customized learning will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing deployment of open-source software is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this higher education testing and assessment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Academic
- Non-academic
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The higher education testing and assessment market report covers the following areas:
- Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Size
- Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Trends
- Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rise in automation of grading system as one of the prime reasons driving the Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education testing and assessment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the higher education testing and assessment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the higher education testing and assessment market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education testing and assessment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aspiring Minds Inc.
- Edutech
- IOTA360 LLC.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- MeritTrac Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Mettl Online Assessment
- Mindlogicx
- Pearson Plc
- Scantron Corp.
- Wheebox
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
