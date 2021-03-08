$ 3.67 Billion Growth in Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Automation of Grading System to Emerge as Key Trend | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the academic segment in 2019.

What are the major trends in the market?

The rise in the automation of grading systems is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Aspiring Minds Inc., Edutech, IOTA360 LLC., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., Mettl Online Assessment, Mindlogicx, Pearson Plc, Scantron Corp., and Wheebox are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the rising demand for customized learning. However, the growing deployment of open-source software might challenge growth.

How big is the North America market?

North America dominated the market with a 41% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aspiring Minds Inc., Edutech, IOTA360 LLC., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., Mettl Online Assessment, Mindlogicx, Pearson Plc, Scantron Corp., and Wheebox are some of the major market participants. Although the Rising demand for customized learning will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing deployment of open-source software is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this higher education testing and assessment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Academic



Non-academic

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The higher education testing and assessment market report covers the following areas:

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Size

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Trends

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in automation of grading system as one of the prime reasons driving the Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education testing and assessment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the higher education testing and assessment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the higher education testing and assessment market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education testing and assessment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aspiring Minds Inc.

Edutech

IOTA360 LLC.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

MeritTrac Services Pvt. Ltd.

Mettl Online Assessment

Mindlogicx

Pearson Plc

Scantron Corp.

Wheebox

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

