$ 3.9 Billion growth expected in Global Outdoor Apparel Market during 2020-2024|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will increase during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the top vendors listed in the report.

The rise in the number of private-label brands will offer significant growth opportunities. In addition, the increasing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market.

Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Outdoor Apparel Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

This outdoor apparel market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors including adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

The report covers some of the following areas:

Outdoor Apparel Market size

Outdoor Apparel Market trends

Outdoor Apparel Market industry analysis

Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor apparel market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing tourism industry

Adoption of omni-channel retailing

Rise in number of private-label brands

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Newell Brands , Inc.

, Inc. Outdoor Research

Patagonia Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

