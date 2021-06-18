$ 3.9 Billion growth expected in Global Outdoor Apparel Market during 2020-2024|Technavio
The outdoor apparel market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Jun 18, 2021, 20:11 ET
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's report on the outdoor apparel market presents a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will increase during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the top vendors listed in the report.
The rise in the number of private-label brands will offer significant growth opportunities. In addition, the increasing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market.
Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Outdoor Apparel Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
This outdoor apparel market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors including adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
The report covers some of the following areas:
- Outdoor Apparel Market size
- Outdoor Apparel Market trends
- Outdoor Apparel Market industry analysis
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Online Apparel Retailing Market - Global online apparel retailing market is segmented by Product (Upper wear apparel, Bottom wear apparel, and Others) and Geographic Landscape (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor apparel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the outdoor apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the outdoor apparel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor apparel market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing tourism industry
- Adoption of omni-channel retailing
- Rise in number of private-label brands
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Newell Brands, Inc.
- Outdoor Research
- Patagonia Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
