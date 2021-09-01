$ 32.98 bn growth in Facial Care Products Market in Personal Products Industry Witnesses Emergence of Amway Corp. and Unilever Group. as Dominant Vendors | 17,000 Technavio Reports

The increasing per capita income and changing purchase behavior, modern-day lifestyle changes and growing facial skin-related issues, and rising beauty consciousness among people will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the harmful side effects and animal testing will hamper the market growth.

Facial Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Facial Care Products Market is segmented as below:

Product

Creams And Moisturizers



Cleansers



Sunscreen And Sun Protection Products



Facial Wipes



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Facial Care Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The facial care products market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of these vendors include Amorepacific Group, Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Conair Corp., LOreal SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the facial care products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

Facial Care Products Market size

Facial Care Products Market trends

Facial Care Products Market industry analysis

Facial Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist facial care products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the facial care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the facial care products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facial care products market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Creams and moisturizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cleansers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sunscreen and sun protection products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amorepacific Group

Amway Corp.

CHANEL Ltd.

Groupe Clarins

Conair Corp.

LOreal SA

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

