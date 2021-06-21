$ 328.39 Million growth expected in Global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market 2021-2025 | Technavio
Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market to witness 11.55% YOY growth in 2021
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc., and MAX BioPharma Inc. will emerge as top hedgehog pathway inhibitors market vendors
Jun 21, 2021, 10:49 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The hedgehog pathway inhibitors market is expected to grow by USD 328.39 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hedgehog pathway inhibitors market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The hedgehog pathway inhibitors market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
The hedgehog pathway inhibitors market is driven by the high-risk factors for BCC and AML. In addition, the increasing awareness about BCC and AML are expected to trigger the hedgehog pathway inhibitors market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
Major Five Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market Participants:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company offers Erivedge which is used for the treatment of adults with metastatic BCC or with locally advanced BCC. The recommended dose is one daily oral dose of 150 mg.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers SUBA-Itraconazole which is a patented formulation of itraconazole developed by Mayne Pharma, which is designed to improve the bioavailability of orally administered drugs that are poorly soluble.
MAX BioPharma Inc.: The company offers Oxysterols that are oxidized derivatives of cholesterol that can be activators or inhibitors of specific cellular signaling pathways, including Hedgehog and TGF pathways.
Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.: The company offers TOLSURA (SUBA-itraconazole) Capsules which is an azole antifungal indicated for the treatment of the following fungal infections in immunocompromised and non-immunocompromised adult patients.
PellePharm Inc.: Patidegib is the key product of the company. It is under development for the treatment of BCC.
Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- Indication
- BCC
- AML
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
