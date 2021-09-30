$ 342.5 Bn Growth in Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market | Increasing Smartphone Penetration Drives Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Sep 30, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential mobile value-added services (VAS) market growth between 2020 and 2024 will be USD 342.50 billion, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mobile value-added services (VAS) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio's in-depth latest market research reports and top findings with exhaustive COVID insights have aided various Fortune 500 Companies to lead with confidence.
The increase in smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the constraints in content monetization will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Mobile Advertising
- Mobile Games
- Mobile Music And Video Streaming
- Mobile Money And M-commerce
- Mobile Publications
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the mobile value-added services (VAS) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile value-added services (VAS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market size
- Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market trends
- Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market industry analysis
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile value-added services (VAS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mobile value-added services (VAS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mobile value-added services (VAS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile value-added services (VAS) market vendors
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 342.50 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.70
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 59%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies,
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc.,
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
