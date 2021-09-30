$ 342.5 Bn Growth in Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market | Increasing Smartphone Penetration Drives Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Download Mobile VAS Market to get Full-report Coverage

The increase in smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the constraints in content monetization will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market is segmented as below:

Product

Mobile Advertising



Mobile Games



Mobile Music And Video Streaming



Mobile Money And M-commerce



Mobile Publications

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the mobile value-added services (VAS) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile value-added services (VAS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market size

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market trends

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market industry analysis

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile value-added services (VAS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile value-added services (VAS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile value-added services (VAS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile value-added services (VAS) market vendors

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 342.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.70 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and

MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies,

consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding

Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp.,

Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co.

Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone

Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you

are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

