$ 347.19 Bn growth in Warehousing and Storage Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report on the warehousing and storage market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for refrigerated warehousing.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (General, Refrigerated, and Farm products) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increased adoption of automation at warehouses to increase efficiency and accuracy is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the warehousing and storage market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The warehousing and storage market covers the following areas:

Warehousing And Storage Market Sizing

Warehousing And Storage Market Forecast

Warehousing And Storage Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Schenker AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Global Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market - Global chemical warehousing and storage market is segmented by type (general warehouse and specialized warehouse), application (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Warehouse and Storage Market in China - Warehouse and storage market in China is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, and others) and type (general, refrigerated, and farm products).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

General - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Refrigerated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Farm products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

