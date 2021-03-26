$ 383 Million Growth in Oil and Gas Logistics Market in EMEA During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Achilles Information Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, and BDP International Inc. | Technavio

Oil and Gas Logistics Market in EMEA: Key Findings

Oil and gas logistics market value in EMEA to grow by USD 383.91 million at almost 2% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 2% CAGR during 2021-2025 Based on the transportation, the pipeline segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Based on the Geography, Middle East dominated the market with a 47% share in 2020

dominated the market with a 47% share in 2020 Oil and gas logistics market in EMEA is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Oil and Gas Logistics Market in EMEA: Growth Drivers

The growing crude oil production in EMEA is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Over the years, the production of oil and gas in countries such as Iraq, Iran, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman has increased significantly owing to the growing global demand for energy. The growth in the production of oil and gas has necessitated the need for efficient logistics solutions to cater to the growing demand. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

"The adoption of new oil and gas pipeline transportation monitoring technologies will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Oil and Gas Logistics Market in EMEA: Major Vendors

Achilles Information Ltd.

Achilles Information Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers services such as regional search of suppliers, IOGP complaint audit and validation.

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP operates its business through segments such as Logistics and related services and Infrastructure. The company offers services such as emote fuel logistics, fuel storage facilities for aviation and ground fuels in remote and hostile locations.

BDP International Inc.

BDP International Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers services like 24 hour site marshaling, customs clearance.

