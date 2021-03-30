$ 39.16 Million Growth in Global Industrial Wireless Control Switches Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Banner Engineering Corp., EPG Companies Inc., and Georg Schlegel GmbH & Co. KG among others | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download Sample Report

The industrial wireless control switches market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Industrials Include:

Global Wireless Mobile Machine Control Market - Global wireless mobile machine control market is segmented by end-user (construction, agriculture, mining, and waste management) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market - Global industrial wireless automation market is segmented by solution (field instrument and communication network), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Industrial Wireless Control Switches Market Participants:

Banner Engineering Corp.

Banner Engineering Corp. offers industrial wireless control switches such as DX80N9DSTS, DX80N2DSTS-NB, DX80N2DSTS, and DX80N9DSTS-NB.

EPG Companies Inc.

The company offers E-Wave telemetry products. These switches provide smart, effective, and reliable automated, relay logic control using 900MHz, frequency hopping, spread spectrum radio technology.

Georg Schlegel GmbH & Co. KG

The company offers battery-free wireless pushbuttons and limit switches for industrial applications.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a free sample report for a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70360

Industrial Wireless Control Switches Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Industrial wireless control switches market is segmented as below:

Product

Wireless Limit Switches



Wireless Push Buttons

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The industrial wireless control switches market is driven by migration toward wireless systems. In addition, other factors such as growing regulatory compliance for safety are expected to trigger the industrial wireless control switches market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the industrial wireless control switches market

Request Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/industrial-wireless-control-switches-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

