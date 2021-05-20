$ 4.33 Billion growth expected in Global Agritourism Market | Rising Popularity of Instant Bookings to boost growth | Technavio

Ask for a Free Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the domestic segment in 2020.

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the domestic segment in 2020. What are the major trends in the market?

The growing popularity of instant bookings is one of the major trends in the market.

The growing popularity of instant bookings is one of the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm , Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group are the top players in the market.

Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., , Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing tourism industry. However, the risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays might challenge growth.

The market is driven by the growing tourism industry. However, the risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays might challenge growth. How big is the North American market?

North America dominated the market with a 37% share in 2020.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Sustainable Tourism Market - Global sustainable tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wellness Tourism Market - Global wellness tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international), application (physical, psychological, and spiritual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group are some of the major market participants. Although the growing tourism industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this agritourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Agritourism Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Agritourism Market is segmented as below:

Application

Domestic



International

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44025

Agritourism Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The agritourism market report covers the following areas:

Agritourism Market Size

Agritourism Market Trends

Agritourism Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of instant bookings as one of the major trends driving the agritourism market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Agritourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist agritourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agritourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agritourism market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agritourism market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of seasonality on agritourism

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agrotours Inc.

AgTours.US

Diniscor

Domiruth PeruTravel

Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.

Liberty Hill Farm

Nokyo Tourist Corp.

Quadrant Australia

Star Destinations

Stita Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/agritourism-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio