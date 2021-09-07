$ 4.68 bn growth in Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | Technavio
Sep 07, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the floating liquefied natural gas market to grow by USD 4.68 billion at 6.12% CAGR during 2021-2025. The report on the floating liquefied natural gas market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The market is driven by rising global oil and gas consumption. In addition, the rise in the number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in oil and gas prices may impede the market growth
The Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market is segmented by Market Landscape (Large-scale capacity and Small-scale capacity) and Geography (North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The floating liquefied natural gas market covers the following areas:
Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market Sizing
Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market Forecast
Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
- Black & Veatch Holding Co.
- Excelerate Energy LP
- EXMAR NV
- Golar LNG Ltd.
- Lloyds Energy DMCC
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
- TechnipFMC Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Processing capacity
- Market segments
- Comparison by Processing capacity
- Large-scale capacity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Small-scale capacity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Processing capacity
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Black & Veatch Holding Co.
- Excelerate Energy LP
- EXMAR NV
- Golar LNG Ltd.
- Lloyds Energy DMCC
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
- TechnipFMC Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
