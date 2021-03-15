$ 4.93 Billion Growth in Global Hair Care Market 2020-2024 | 41% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio
Mar 15, 2021, 17:09 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care market is poised to grow by USD 4.93 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during 2020-2024. The market identifies APAC as the key growth region and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities during the forecast period.
Get a Free Sample Report to Know More
The report on the hair care market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by portfolio extension to product premiumization.
The hair care market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the influence through social media and blogging as one of the prime reasons driving the hair care market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The hair care market covers the following areas:
Hair Care Market Sizing
Hair Care Market Forecast
Hair Care Market Analysis
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business:
Grab a Free Sample Report Now!
Companies Mentioned
- Amway Corp.
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Professional Haircare Products Market - Global professional haircare products market is segmented by product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), distribution channels (offline, and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Hair Styling Products Market - Global hair styling products market is segmented by product (HCGP, hair styling spray, and dry shampoo), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hair color - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amway Corp.
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- L'Oreal SA
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
https://www.technavio.com/report/hair-care-market-industry-analysis
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article