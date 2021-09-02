$ 42.20 million growth in Pizza Market with 44% Growth from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
Sep 02, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the pizza market to grow by USD 42.20 million at 5.45% CAGR during 2021-2025. The report on the pizza market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries, the rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants, and growing consumer inclination toward vegan pizza are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Non-vegetarian pizza and Vegetarian pizza) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This pizza market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
The pizza market covers the following areas:
Pizza Market Sizing
Pizza Market Forecast
Pizza Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Boston Pizza
- Della RosaTM
- Dodo Pizza
- Dominos Pizza Inc.
- Figaros Italian Pizza Inc.
- Papa Johns International Inc.
- Papa Murphys
- Pizza Hut
- PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd.
- Telepizza
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Non-vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
