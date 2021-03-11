$ 44.6 Billion Growth in Global Pressure Vessels Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including KNM Group Berhad and Kobe Steel Ltd. among others | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pressure Vessels Market Analysis Report by End-user (Power Generation, Chemicals, Oil and gas, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70008

The pressure vessels market is driven by the amplified demand for water and wastewater treatment. In addition, the augmentation of coal capacities and revival of nuclear power plants in Japan is anticipated to boost the growth of the pressure vessels market.

Growing production activities in manufacturing industries have led to a significant impact on the global water demand. Besides, the rising need to adhere to stringent environmental regulations and water conservation norms have compelled industrial operators to install wastewater and desalination plants. Pressure vessels are used in water treatment plants to optimize the temperature of the water and increase energy efficiency. Therefore, the rising demand for water and wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the global pressure vessels market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Pressure Vessels Companies:

IHI Corp.

IHI Corp. operates its business through segments such as Resources, Energy and Environment, Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility, Industrial System and General-purpose Machinery, Aero Engine, Space and Defense, and Others. The company designs and manufactures towers, drums, and heat exchangers for oil refineries and petrochemical, chemical, and gas treatment plants and engages in structural analysis and aseismic design involving such equipment.

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Kelvion Holding GmbH operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers plate heat exchangers, shell & tube heat exchangers, finned-tube heat exchangers, modular cooling towers, and refrigeration heat exchangers.

KNM Group Berhad

KNM Group Berhad operates its business through segments such as Asia and Oceania, Europe, and America. The company offers columns and towers, reactors, separators, steam drums, jacketed vessels, ultra-high vacuum and cryogenic vessels, deaerators, and autoclaves.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Kobe Steel Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Iron & Steel, Welding, Aluminum & Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Electric Power, and Other Businesses. The company offers pressure vessels to oil refineries and a variety of chemical plants.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Infrastructure, Power, Heavy Engineering, Defence Engineering, Electrical and Automation, Realty, and Others. The company offers pressure vessels & large columns for LNG Liquefaction Terminals across the world.

Pressure Vessels Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Power generation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemicals - size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pressure Vessels Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Pressure Transmitters Market – Global pressure transmitters market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, mining, and other industries), type (differential pressure transmitters, multivariable pressure transmitters, and other pressure transmitters), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Pressure Relief Valves Market – Global pressure relief valves market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, power, water and wastewater, and other) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Technavio