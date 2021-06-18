$ 45.26 Million growth expected in Rings Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jun 18, 2021, 22:48 ET
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rings market is poised to grow by USD 45.26 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of current market scenarios, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by distribution channel, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the distribution channel, the market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment in 2019.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Pandora AS, Rajesh Exports Ltd., Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. are the top vendors listed in the report.
- What is the key market driver?
The market is driven by the growing preference for ring customization.
This report identifies the application of AR in the jewelry industry as one of the major trends driving the market growth. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this rings market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Pandora AS, Rajesh Exports Ltd., Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. are some of the major market participants.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Rings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Rings Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Rings Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rings market report covers the following areas:
- Rings Market Size
- Rings Market Trends
- Rings Market Industry Analysis
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market - Global 3D printed jewelry market is segmented by technology (SLA, SLS, DLP, FDM, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Handicrafts Market- Global handicrafts market is segmented by Product (Metal art ware and jewelry, Woodware, Textile products, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Rings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the rings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rings market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rings market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing focus of vendors on brand endorsement
- Emerging application of augmented reality in jewelry industry
- Increasing preference for ring designs inspired by different cultures
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Kering SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Pandora AS
- Rajesh Exports Ltd.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Tiffany & Co.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
