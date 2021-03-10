$ 470.74 Million Growth in IIoT Sensors Market 2020-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including ALTHEN GmbH and Analog Devices Inc. among others | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Inclination Sensors Market - Global industrial inclination sensors market is segmented by product (force balanced inclination sensor, fluid-based inclination sensor, and MEMS-based inclination sensor), end-user (mining and construction industry, automotive and transportation industry, aerospace and defense industry, telecommunications industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Wireless Market in Discrete Industries - Global industrial wireless market in discrete industries is segmented by end-user (automotive, electronics, aerospace, and heavy machinery) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers various temperature sensors for heavy duty application and others.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial Internet of Thing Services (IIoT), Embedded Boards and Design-in Services (EIoT), Allied Design Manufacture Services (Allied DMS), Intelligent Services (SIoT), and Global Customer Services (AGS &APS). The company offers various sensors such as FPM-8151H, AMAX-5580, ADAM-6024, and others for oil and gas industry.

ALTHEN GmbH

ALTHEN GmbH operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers pressure sensors for liquids and gases for absolute, gauge, and differential pressures.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/iiot-sensors-market-in-oil-and-gas-industry-analysis

IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry is segmented as below:

Product

Temperature Sensors



Flow Sensors



Gas Sensors



Pressure Sensors



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry is driven by the growing commercial acceptance of IIoT sensors. In addition, other factors such as Pent-up demand from the oil and gas industry are expected to positively influence the market growth.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70005

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

