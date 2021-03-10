$ 470.74 Million Growth in IIoT Sensors Market 2020-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including ALTHEN GmbH and Analog Devices Inc. among others | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., and ALTHEN GmbH will emerge as major IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry participants during 2021-2025
Mar 10, 2021
NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IIoT sensors market in the oil and gas industry is expected to grow by USD 470.74 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download FREE Sample Report
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Participants:
ABB Ltd.
ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers various temperature sensors for heavy duty application and others.
Advantech Co. Ltd.
Advantech Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial Internet of Thing Services (IIoT), Embedded Boards and Design-in Services (EIoT), Allied Design Manufacture Services (Allied DMS), Intelligent Services (SIoT), and Global Customer Services (AGS &APS). The company offers various sensors such as FPM-8151H, AMAX-5580, ADAM-6024, and others for oil and gas industry.
ALTHEN GmbH
ALTHEN GmbH operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers pressure sensors for liquids and gases for absolute, gauge, and differential pressures.
IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation
IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry is segmented as below:
- Product
- Temperature Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Gas Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
The IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry is driven by the growing commercial acceptance of IIoT sensors. In addition, other factors such as Pent-up demand from the oil and gas industry are expected to positively influence the market growth.
