$ 486.06 Million Growth in Global Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights and Forecast for New Normal | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market Participants:

Abengoa SA

Abengoa SA operates its business through segments such as Water, T&D, Generation, and Services. The company offers high precision, dual-axis tracking system with current efficiency of 32% which is superior to existing PV technology with scalable size from KW to MW.

AllEarth Renewables Inc.

AllEarth Renewables Inc. operates its business through the Solar Solutions segment. The company offers dual-axis solar trackers which are simpler and produces up to 45% more energy than a fixed roof system and up to 30% more energy than a fixed ground-mount system.

BIG SUN Energy Technology Inc.

BIG SUN Energy Technology Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers iPV Tracker. It is a cable-driven dual-axis solar tracker with a universal-joint design that is able to swivel in 360 degrees to maximize power generation and matches best to the grid load curve.

Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dual-axis solar tracker market is segmented as below:

Application

Utility



Non-utility

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The dual-axis solar tracker market is driven by the declining cost of solar power generation. In addition, other factors such as supportive government policies and regulations pertaining to solar installations are expected to trigger the dual-axis solar tracker market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

