$ 5.29 billion Growth Expected in the Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market 2021-2025, Segmented by End-user, Product and Geography - Technavio.com

Synchronous electric motors market is poised to grow by $ 5.29 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%, owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient motors, growing need for precise operating speed and position control, and increasing adoption of permanent magnet synchronous motors in industrial applications.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years. In addition, if interested in knowing more about the innovative strategies adopted by ABB Ltd., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH, Bosch Rexroth AG, Emerson Electric Co., Nidec Corp, to strengthen their foothold in the market-

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.

Our synchronous electric motors market research report is covering the current trends and effects on the business of COVID-19. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the industrials industry will have a negative impact while synchronous electric motors market is expected to have negative & inferior growth.

For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by product type, end-user type and geography over the forecast years are also included. The market is fragmented based on product (DC excited synchronous electric motors and non-excited synchronous electric motors), end-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, power generation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). DC excited synchronous electric motors are likely to gain the largest product segment share while APAC continuing to contribute the fastest growth in the synchronous electric motors market during the forecast period

Gain access to our detailed analysis of market numbers represented and explained in this 120-page TOC and 117 exhibits for effective decision making -

Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading synchronous electric motors market vendors and emerging players.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

One of the Fortune 500 companies have leveraged this Technavio report to strengthen their market share and presence in regional markets including APAC region which is expected to offer highest market growth opportunities in near future-

Technavio Research can help you meet your specific analysis requirements with the help of our tailor-made approach to market sizing and data triangulation. Seeking report customization from our industry experts can aid clients in: -

Evaluating a specific segment or region

Identify key suppliers, customers, and other significant market stakeholders

Analyze market regulations and their impact during the forthcoming years

