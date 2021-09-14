$ 5.31 Bn Growth in Global Cheddar Cheese Market 2021-2025 | New Opportunities in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 14, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the cheddar cheese market to grow by USD 5.31 billion at almost 4% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The report on the cheddar cheese market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies increased demand for convenience foods as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Cheddar Cheese Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growth in the expansion of cheese production facilities will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cheddar cheese market covers the following areas:
Cheddar Cheese Market Sizing
Cheddar Cheese Market Forecast
Cheddar Cheese Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AJ & RG Barber Ltd.
- Almarai Co.
- Arla Foods amba
- Bel Group
- Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.
- Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd.
- Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.
- Groupe Lactalis
- Ornua Co-operative Ltd.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
Global Processed Cheese Market - Global processed cheese market is segmented by product (processed cheese slices, processed cheese blocks, processed cheese spreads, canned processed cheese, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Vegan Cheese Market - Global vegan cheese market is segmented by source (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other milk alternatives), variant (mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
