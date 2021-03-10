$ 5.74 Billion Growth in Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024 | Key Vendor Insights and Market Forecast | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Female Sex Toys Market - Global female sex toys market is segmented by distribution channel (retail outlets and specialty stores and online stores) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Sex Toys Market - Global sex toys market is segmented by product (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Major Three Online Sex Toys Market Participants:

BMS Factory

BMS Factory operates its business through segments such as Sex toys and Accessories. The company offers a wide range of sex toys for men and women.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers a wide range of vibrators through its brand TROJAN.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Doc Johnson Enterprises operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of sex toys for men and women.

Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online sex toys market is segmented as below:

Product

Adult Vibrators



Erection Rings



Dildos



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The online sex toys market is driven by growing LGBT population in developed countries. In addition, other factors such as increase in innovative marketing of products are expected to trigger the online sex toys market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

