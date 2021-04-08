$ 501.27 Million Growth Expected in the Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2021-2025 by Product and Geography- Technavio.com
Apr 08, 2021, 17:15 ET
NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "radiation detection and monitoring equipment market 2021-2025 by Product Type (dosimeters, area monitors, survey meters, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is poised to grow by $ 501.27 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 5%, owing to the growing demand from healthcare facilities, increasing use of radiation detection and monitoring in different industries, and regulations mandating the use of radiation detection and monitoring equipment.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years. In addition, if interested in knowing more about the innovative strategies adopted by AMETEK Inc., Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc to strengthen their foothold in the market
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.
Our radiation detection and monitoring equipment market research report is covering the current trends and effects on the business of COVID-19. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the information technology industry will have a mixed impact while the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is expected to have positive & superior growth.
For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by product type and geography over the forecast years are also included. The market is fragmented based on product (dosimeters, area monitors, survey meters, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Dosimeters are likely to gain the largest product segment share while North America continuing to contribute the fastest growth in the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.
Gain access to our detailed analysis of market numbers represented and explained in this 120-page TOC and 107 exhibits for effective decision making.
Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading radiation detection and monitoring equipment market vendors and emerging players.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
One of the Fortune 500 companies have leveraged this Technavio report to strengthen their market share and presence in regional markets including North America region which is expected to offer highest market growth opportunities in near future.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMETEK Inc.
- Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee
- Fortive Corp.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ludlum Measurements Inc.
- Mirion Technologies Inc.
- OSI Systems Inc.
- Polimaster LLC
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Dosimeters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Area monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Survey meters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio Research can help you meet your specific analysis requirements with the help of our tailor-made approach to market sizing and data triangulation. Seeking report customization from our industry experts can aid clients in: -
- Evaluating a specific segment or region
- Identify key suppliers, customers, and other significant market stakeholders
- Analyze market regulations and their impact during the forthcoming years
