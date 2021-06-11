$ 51.79 Million growth expected in Global Dental Sutures Market 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights and Forecast Through 2025 | Technavio

This dental sutures market report encapsulates not only the healthcare industry value chain analysis, but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

The dental sutures market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Dental Sutures Market Participants:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc: The company offers dental sutures under the brand name RESORBA.

B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers absorbable dental sutures by brand names Monosyn, MonoPlus, Monomax, Novosyn, and Safil.

Ergon Sutramed Srl: The company offers absorbable dental sutures by brand name DARVIN.

Dental Sutures Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dental sutures market is segmented as below:

Product

Absorbable Sutures



Non-absorbable Sutures

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The dental sutures market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental conditions. In addition, new product launches are expected to trigger the dental sutures market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

