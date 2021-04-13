$ 526.2 Million growth expected in Capnography Devices Market featuring Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Hillrom | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The capnography devices market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Capnography Devices Market Participants:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

The company offers capnography devices under the brand name Alaris EtCO2 Module.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The company offers a wide range of CO2 monitoring accessories including dedicated reusable and disposable CO2 cuvettes as well as mainstream CO2 sensors.

Hillrom

The company offers capnography devices under the brand name Connex Vital Signs Monitor.

Sample Report snapshot for a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown

Capnography Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Capnography devices market is segmented as below:

Technology

Sidestream Capnography



Mainstream Capnography



Microstream Capnography

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The capnography devices market is driven by the recurrent consumption of capnography disposables. In addition, the increasing application of capnography is expected to trigger the capnography devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

More insights into the global trends impacting the future of the capnography devices market

