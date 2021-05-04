$ 527.11 Billion growth expected in Gift Card Market | 14.03% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The rapid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases led to the temporary closure of various businesses in 2020. To help such businesses, several governments have designed gift card programs that can provide immediate cash flow to ensure businesses run smoothly. For instance, the Government of Prince Edward Island, Canada, has partnered with Sobeys on the PEI Employee Gift Card Program. The temporary program offers a USD 100 Sobeys gift value to every employee, living and working on Prince Edward Island. Such initiatives are expected to foster the growth of the market amid the ongoing crisis.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growth of the e-commerce sector, increase in the gifting culture, and the growing realization of the inherent benefits of gift cards.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Gift Card Market: Opportunities

Online retailers are starting to offer instant e-gifting solutions that allow customers to choose from a wide range of gifting products. Besides, many vendors in the market are planning to expand their operations across emerging markets such as APAC through partnerships and product launches. For instance, in January 2019, MatchMovePay Pte. Ltd., one of the leading fintech companies, partnered with Blackhawk Network and launched the Only 1 Mastercard Gift Card in Singapore. Such developments are expected to offer immense growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Gift Card Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the e-gift cards segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the growth in digitalization across the global retail sector. In addition, benefits such as enhanced versatility and flexibility offered by e-gift cards are expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Gift Card Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in APAC. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the rise in consumer retail spending, better e-commerce strategies, and relatively low inflation rates. Also, the presence of a large number of retail companies such as Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., The Kroger Co., The Home Depot Inc., and Target Corp. brands is expected to boost the growth of the gift cards market in North America during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the gift card market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Gift Card Market: Major Vendors

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

The company offers a broad portfolio of reward card options, including plastic, digital, and mobile wallet. The company offers a wide range of gift cards including Themed gifting cards, Consumer rebate cards, Themed gifting cards, and others.

Documax Inc.

The company offers loyalty cards, scratch cards, and membership cards through its Promotional cards business segment. The company offers opaque CR80 PVC cards with magnetic strips.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

The company offers a gift cards platform through its subsidiary Worldpay Inc. These gifts, rewards, and stored value solutions help merchants to attract new customers, encourage repeat business, and increase sales.

InComm Holdings Inc.

The company develops gift cards for retailers such as Apple Inc., Google Inc., and Disney Inc. The company offers gift cards under Vanilla Gift, OneVanilla, InComm Incentives, and American Express Gift Cards.

National Gift Card Corp.

The company offers plastic gift cards and digital eGift cards to more than 450 international brands. The company also offers gift card API and physical fulfillment services for corporate and non-profit customers.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the gift card market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

E-gift cards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

Documax Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Givex Corp.

InComm Holdings Inc.

National Gift Card Corp.

Plastek Card Solutions Inc.

Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Stored Value Solutions Inc.

Village Roadshow Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

