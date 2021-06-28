$ 536.13 million growth expected in Galacto-oligosaccharide Market in Pharmaceuticals Industry|Technavio
Jun 28, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The galacto-oligosaccharide market is poised to grow by USD 536.13 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the galacto-oligosaccharide market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing need for supplementary nutrients among infants, the growing popularity of e-commerce in the healthcare industry, and the health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharides.
The galacto-oligosaccharide market analysis includes the product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharides as one of the prime reasons driving the galacto-oligosaccharide market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The galacto-oligosaccharide market covers the following areas:
Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Sizing
Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Forecast
Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Clasado Biosciences
- Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.
- Ingredion Inc.
- Lactose (India) Ltd.
- New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd.
- Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd.
- Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co. Ltd.
- Royal FrieslandCampina NV
- Saputo Inc.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Global Age-related Macular Degeneration Market- The age-related macular degeneration market is segmented by type (wet AMD and dry AMD) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market- The assisted reproductive technology market is segmented by application (fertility clinics, hospitals, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare industry
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Syrup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Clasado Biosciences
- Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.
- Ingredion Inc.
- Lactose (India) Ltd.
- New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd.
- Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd.
- Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co. Ltd.
- Royal FrieslandCampina NV
- Saputo Inc.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
