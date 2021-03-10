$ 547.32 Million Growth in Global Latex Pillow Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Brentwood Home LLC and FloBeds among others | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Latex Pillow Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70106

The latex pillow market is driven by the increase in online retailing. In addition, the increasing adoption of natural latex pillows is anticipated to boost the growth of the latex pillow market.

The rising penetration of smart devices and high-speed internet has increased consumers' inclination toward online shopping platforms. This is encouraging vendors and retailers operating in the market to expand their presence in online platforms and attract new customers and increase their reach. Moreover, the spread of COVID-19 has further increased the demand for online shopping as customers are unable to visit stores physically. These factors are expected to offer significant opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

Major Five Latex Pillow Companies:

Ascion LLC

Ascion LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides latex curve pillow which is ideal for back sleepers and also for side sleepers who like to wrap their arms around their pillows.

Boyd Sleep

Boyd Sleep operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides Boyd Personal Profile pillow line which includes memory foam, synthetic down, latex, and memory foam clusters.

Brentwood Home LLC

Brentwood Home LLC operates its business through segments such as Mattresses, Bedding, Babies and Kids, and Pets. The company provides all-natural Helena pillow which is the favorite amongst the most eco-friendly customers. It is filled with a combination of pure natural latex ribbons and silky smooth kapok fibers.

FloBeds

FloBeds operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides talalay latex pillow which is antimicrobial, dust mite resistant, and mildew resistant due to the all-natural latex core and organic cotton cover.

Hollander Sleep Products LLC

Hollander Sleep Products LLC operates its business through the unified segment. The company offers a wide range of pillows made from latex foam, including Hollander Pillows and Euro Pillows. These pillows provide push back support and also help in keeping users cool and comfortable while sleeping.

Latex Pillow Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Latex Pillow Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

