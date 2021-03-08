$ 6.09 Billion Growth in Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2020-2024 | 78% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/wind-turbine-rotor-blade-market-industry-analysis

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the onshore segment in 2019. The segment is driven by technological innovations and the increasing commercialization of onshore wind power generation. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 78% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the rising demand for renewable energy, the growing government support to promote large-scale installations of renewables, and increasing power consumption will be crucial in driving the growth of the wind turbine rotor blade market during the forecast period.

China and India are the key markets for wind turbine rotor blades in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Acciona SA

ENERCON GmbH

General Electric Co.

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Tecsis Tecnologia e Sistemas Avancados SA

TPI Composites Inc.

Vestas Wind System AS

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

Others

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advancements in onshore wind energy technology

Rising number of offshore wind farm installations

Advances in blade design

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

