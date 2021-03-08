$ 6.09 Billion Growth in Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2020-2024 | 78% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio
Mar 08, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine rotor blade market is expected to grow by USD 6.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024. The report identifies APAC as the key growth region in the market and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
The decreasing LCOE of wind energy is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the rising competition from alternative sources of energy will challenge growth.
Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the onshore segment in 2019. The segment is driven by technological innovations and the increasing commercialization of onshore wind power generation. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 78% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the rising demand for renewable energy, the growing government support to promote large-scale installations of renewables, and increasing power consumption will be crucial in driving the growth of the wind turbine rotor blade market during the forecast period.
China and India are the key markets for wind turbine rotor blades in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Acciona SA
- ENERCON GmbH
- General Electric Co.
- Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA
- Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Tecsis Tecnologia e Sistemas Avancados SA
- TPI Composites Inc.
- Vestas Wind System AS
- Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
- Glass fiber
- Carbon fiber
- Others
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Advancements in onshore wind energy technology
- Rising number of offshore wind farm installations
- Advances in blade design
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acciona SA
- ENERCON GmbH
- General Electric Co.
- Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA
- Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Tecsis Tecnologia e Sistemas Avancados SA
- TPI Composites Inc.
- Vestas Wind System AS
- Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
