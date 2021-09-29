$ 6.53 bn HVAC Control Systems Market from 2021 to 2025: Analyzing growth for Electrical Components & Equipment

Download a FREE sample report for actionable insights on the trends and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls, inorganic growth of the global HVAC control systems market, and advances in temperature control systems. However, the lack of a skilled workforce is hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

The HVAC control systems market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Azbil Corp., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Trane Technologies plc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the HVAC control systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into segments - Sensors, Controlled devices & Controllers The HVAC control systems market share growth by the sensors segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By End Users - the market is classified into segments - Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Industrial

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

HVAC Control Systems Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 3.76% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 6.09 % No. of Pages 120 Incremental Growth $ 6.53 Billion Segments covered Product, End User & Geography By Product Sensors

Controlled devices

Controllers By End-User Automotive

Residential

Commercial

Industrial By Geography APAC

MEA

Europe

North America

South America

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

