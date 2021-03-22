$ 6.64 Billion Growth in Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report

The wet tissue and wipe market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers a wide range of wet wipes for different applications, such as 3M Cavilon Wipes, 3M Cavilon Continence Care Wipes, and 3M Notebook Screen Cleaning Wipes (CL630).

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) operates its business through segments such as Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and Professional Hygiene. The company offers a wide range of wet wipes through its brands Libero, Drypers, Pequeñin, Tempo, and Regio.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA operates its business through segments such as Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen, and Building, Industrial Adhesives, and Laundry & Home Care. The company offers wet wipes for industrial uses through its brand BONDERITE. The product includes BONDERITE M-NT 1455-W.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wet tissue and wipe market is segmented as below:

Technology

Spunlace



Airlaid



Wetlaid



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Application

Personal Care



Household



Industrial, Commercial, And Institutional

Geographic

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The wet tissue and wipe market is driven by product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension. In addition, other factors such as growing concerns regarding hygiene are expected to trigger the wet tissue and wipe market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

SOURCE Technavio