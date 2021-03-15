$ 6.75 Billion Growth in Global Baby Food Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby food market is expected to grow by USD 6.75 bn during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the baby food market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Baby Food Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The baby food market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Baby Food Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. Through the brand SIMILAC, the company offers a diverse line of research-driven products that provide the essential protein, minerals, and other nutrients to support an infant's growth. It includes SIMILAC PROBIOTIC TRI BLEND, SIMILAC PRO ADVANCE, SIMILAC ADVANCE FOR NEURO SUPPORT, etc.

Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell Soup Co. operates its business through segments such as Meals and Beverages and Snacks. The company offers various baby food products which consist of fruit-based preparations and are segregated into three age categories such as baby, tots, and kids as per the age.

Danone SA

Danone SA operates its business through segments such as Specialized Nutrition, Essential Dairy and Plant-Based Products, and Waters. Farex and Aptamil are the key products offered by the company.

Baby Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Baby food market is segmented as below:

Type

Prepared Baby Food



Dried Baby Food



Other Baby Food

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The baby food market is driven by the increasing number of new product launches. In addition, other factors such as growing health concerns among parents are expected to trigger the baby food market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

