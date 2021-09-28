$ 6.75 Bn growth in Global Fluorochemicals Market 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 28, 2021, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the fluorochemicals market to grow by USD 6.75 billion at over 5% CAGR during 2021-2025.
Fluorochemicals Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
|
3.10%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2021 to 2025
|
2021 to 2025 CAGR:
|
5.24%
|
Historical Data:
|
2017 to 2021
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Exhibits:
|
121
|
Incremental growth:
|
$ 6.75 Billion
|
Segments covered:
|
Product; End-user; Geography
|
By Product
|
· Fluorocarbons
|
· Inorganics
|
· Fluoropolymers
· Specialties
|
By End-user
|
· Refrigeration
|
· Home and industrial appliances
|
· Aluminum
|
· Electrical and electronics
· Pharmaceuticals
|
By Region
|
· Europe
|
· North America
|
· APAC
|
· South America
|
· MEA
The report on the fluorochemicals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for refrigerants.
The fluorochemicals market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth of the pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the fluorochemicals market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the fluorochemicals market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fluorochemicals market covers the following areas:
Fluorochemicals Market Sizing
Fluorochemicals Market Forecast
Fluorochemicals Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- AGC Inc.
- Arkema SA
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dongyue Group Ltd.
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
- Halocarbon LLC
- Kama Holdings Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- The Chemours Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fluorocarbons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Inorganics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fluoropolymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Specialties - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Refrigeration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home and industrial appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- AGC Inc.
- Arkema SA
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dongyue Group Ltd.
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
- Halocarbon LLC
- Kama Holdings Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- The Chemours Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
