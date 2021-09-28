$ 6.75 Bn growth in Global Fluorochemicals Market 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Fluorochemicals Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 3.10% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 2021 to 2025 CAGR: 5.24% Historical Data: 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 121 Incremental growth: $ 6.75 Billion Segments covered: Product; End-user; Geography By Product · Fluorocarbons · Inorganics · Fluoropolymers · Specialties By End-user · Refrigeration · Home and industrial appliances · Aluminum · Electrical and electronics · Pharmaceuticals By Region · Europe · North America · APAC · South America · MEA

The report on the fluorochemicals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for refrigerants.

The fluorochemicals market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth of the pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the fluorochemicals market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the fluorochemicals market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fluorochemicals market covers the following areas:

Fluorochemicals Market Sizing

Fluorochemicals Market Forecast

Fluorochemicals Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. AGC Inc.

Arkema SA

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dongyue Group Ltd.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Halocarbon LLC

Kama Holdings Ltd.

Solvay SA

The Chemours Co.

Global Fluorocarbon Coating Market - Global fluorocarbon coating market is segmented by technology (solvent-borne and water-borne), type (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, FEVE, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Fluoropolymers Market - Global fluoropolymers market is segmented by product (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, fluoroelastomers, and others), application (industrial, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, construction, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fluorocarbons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Inorganics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fluoropolymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Specialties - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Refrigeration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home and industrial appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

