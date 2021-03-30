$ 6.93 Billion Growth in Global E-Book Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., and Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA among others| Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The e-book market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth in 2021 is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three E-Book Market Participants:

Amazon.com Inc.

The company offers a range of eBooks that can be accessed on mobiles or amazon device, namely Kindle.

Apple Inc.

The company offers eBooks in the iBooks store.

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

The company offers eBooks under the Penguin Random House publishing list.

E-Book Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-book market is segmented as below:

Product

Consumer EBook



Professional EBook



Educational EBook

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Platform

Smartphones



Tablets



Others

The e-book market is driven by the increasing awareness of the benefits of eBooks. In addition, other factors such as rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks and surging reader engagement are expected to trigger the e-book market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

