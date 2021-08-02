$ 64.69 Bn growth expected in Frozen Food Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report for More Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestlé SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants. The expansion of retail stores offering frozen food will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frozen Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Frozen Food Market is segmented as below:

Product

Frozen Ready Meals



Frozen Meat and Poultry



Frozen Fish and Seafood



Frozen Fruits and Vegetables



Others

Geographic

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41071

Frozen Food Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the frozen food market in the packaged foods and meats industry include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestlé SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Frozen Food Market size

Frozen Food Market trends

Frozen Food Market industry analysis

New product launches are likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the frequent number of product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the frozen food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market - Global frozen fish and seafood market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Frozen Pizza Market - Global frozen pizza market is segmented by product (regular frozen pizza, premium frozen pizza, and gourmet frozen pizza), toppings (non-vegetarian toppings and vegetarian toppings), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Frozen Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

, of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Bonduelle SCA

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

George Weston Ltd.

Kerry Group Plc

McCain Foods Ltd.

Nestlé SA

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/frozen-food-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio