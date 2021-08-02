$ 64.69 Bn growth expected in Frozen Food Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 02, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 64.69 billion is expected in the frozen food market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the frozen food market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestlé SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants. The expansion of retail stores offering frozen food will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Frozen Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Frozen Food Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Frozen Ready Meals
- Frozen Meat and Poultry
- Frozen Fish and Seafood
- Frozen Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
- Geographic
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Frozen Food Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the frozen food market in the packaged foods and meats industry include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestlé SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Frozen Food Market size
- Frozen Food Market trends
- Frozen Food Market industry analysis
New product launches are likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the frequent number of product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the frozen food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Frozen Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen food market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the frozen food market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the frozen food market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- , of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Bonduelle SCA
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG
- George Weston Ltd.
- Kerry Group Plc
- McCain Foods Ltd.
- Nestlé SA
- Nomad Foods Ltd.
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
