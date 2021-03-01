$ 67.84 Million Growth in Global Anti-static Films Market 2021-2025 | 48% Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-static films market is expected to grow by USD 67.84 million during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of almost 6%. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect.

Anti-static Films Market by Packaging and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Anti-static Films Market: Rising demand for specialty films to drive growth

Specialty films have good strength and toughness. They also exhibit excellent moisture resistance and heat resistance properties that help in enhancing the shelf life of packaged products when compared with the traditional packaging films. These benefits have increased the use of specialty films in end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, manufacturing, electronics and electrical, and food & beverage. With the rising global demand for electronic devices, pharmaceutical drugs, and food security, the growth of the global anti-static films market is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for packaging of electronic and electrical products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Anti-static Films Market: Increasing Demand for Packaging of Electronic and Electrical Products

The increasing demand for electronic devices in the electrical and electronics industry is leading to a huge volume of trade flows, both import and export of various products. The transportation of these products in bulk creates friction, thereby leading to static charge generation. This could result in damaged circuit boards and might cause hazards of explosion or fire around flammable materials. Hence, anti-static films are used in the electricals and electronics industry for the packaging of finished equipment and specialized components. With the growing global demand for electronic devices and components, the demand for anti-static films is expected to increase over the forecast period.

"Growing demand for flexible packaging and the rising demand for high-performance packaging will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Anti-static Films Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the anti-static films market by Packaging (Flexible and Rigid) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the anti-static films market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of end-user industries in the region.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

