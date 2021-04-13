$ 690.9 Million growth expected in Water Softener Market | Growing Consumer Awareness about Water Softeners to Boost Growth| 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Technavio has monitored the water softener market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 690.90 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the water softener market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on product segmentation, the salt-based water softeners segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
An increase in savings on energy and cost and improved life cycle of water-dependent home appliances will be the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Culligan International Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ion Exchange (I) Ltd., Pentair Plc, Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing consumer awareness about water softening products and the benefits of water softener systems. However, threats to the environment due to salt-based water softener systems might challenge growth.
- How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with a 32% share in 2020.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Household Water Softener System Market - Global household water softener system market is segmented by product (ion-exchange and salt-free), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and distribution channel (offline and online).
Global Residential Water Purifier Market - Global residential water purifier market is segmented by product (multiple technology-based water purifier, RO water purifier, gravity-based water purifier, and UV water purifier), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Culligan International Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ion Exchange (I) Ltd., Pentair Plc, Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing consumer awareness about water softening products and the benefits of water softener systems will offer immense growth opportunities, threats to the environment due to salt-based water softener systems are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this water softener market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Water Softener Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Water Softener Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Salt-based
- Salt-free
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Water Softener Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The water softener market report covers the following areas:
- Water Softener Market Size
- Water Softener Market Trends
- Water Softener Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increase in savings on energy and cost and improved life cycle of water-dependent home appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the water softener market growth during the next few years.
Water Softener Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist water softener market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the water softener market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the water softener market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water softener market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Salt-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Salt-free - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- A. O. Smith Corp.
- Culligan International Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.
- Pentair Plc
- Unilever Plc
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
