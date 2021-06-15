$ 7.04 billion growth expected in Offshore Drilling Market | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Major Three Offshore Drilling Market Participants:

Baker Hughes Co.

Baker Hughes Co. offers various drilling services including AccuFIT real-time flow off pressure data service, advanced slim MWD system, AQUA DRILL fluid systems, automated foam cement system, AutoTrak curve rotary steerable system, and other systems.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

China Oilfield Services Ltd. offers various drilling services including drilling design, budget planning, field operations, and well completion reporting, site surveying, towing, positioning, drilling, cementing, mud servicing, and other services.

Halliburton Co.

Halliburton Co. offers various offshore drilling products including drilling fluids solutions, solids control solutions, baroid separation and handling solutions, reservoir drilling fluid solutions, and other products.

Offshore Drilling Market Segmentation: Application

Based on the segmentation by application, the shallow water segment of the global offshore drilling market is expected to generate rapid growth in 2020. The market is driven by the factors such as better safety and economic, less complexity when compared with deepwater and ultra-deepwater, highly safe as oil spills are very low and rare in shallow water. The growth of the market will be significant over the forecast period.

Offshore Drilling Market Segmentation: Geography

APAC held the largest market share of 35% in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of offshore drilling projects will influence the offshore drilling market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China is a key market for offshore drilling market in APAC.

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the offshore drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the offshore drilling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore drilling market vendors

