$ 7.22 Billion Growth Expected in Test Preparation Market in India | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021 | Technavio

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the test preparation market in India. The imposition of lockdowns resulted in the temporary closure of universities, schools, and other educational institutions. This created a setback for vendors offering offline test preparation facilities in the country. However, the vendors providing online test preparation facilities gained significant prominence. The demand for such services increased even after lockdowns were lifted in the country.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses, the increase in the number of startups, and rising government initiatives on test preparation.

Test Preparation Market in India: Opportunities

India has witnessed an increase in the number of student enrolments in both K-12 and higher education sectors over the years. As a result, the competition among students that look forward to entering reputed organizations for their studies has increased significantly. This increase in competition is forcing students to opt for test preparation services, which is creating new growth avenues for vendors operating in the market.

Test Preparation Market in India: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the university exams segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the inclusion of technologies, such as social learning, gamification, adaptive learning, and web analytics, in the learning process. In addition, the increasing number of startups that cater to the need of students at an affordable price is expected to foster the growth of the test preparation market in India during the forecast period.

Test Preparation Market in India: Major Vendors

Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

The company offers education and test preparation materials for competitive examinations in India. The company offers test preparation materials for IIT JEE, crash courses on NEET JEE, and others.

Bansal Classes Kota

The company offers classroom and distance learning programs for competitive examinations in India. The company offers classroom program for JEE Mains, Advanced, NEET UG, and other examinations.

CL Educate Ltd.

The company offers integrated solutions for corporates, and educational institutions, and universities. The company offers coaching for CAT, XAT, SNAP, and other competitive examinations in India.

FIITJEE Ltd.

The company offers integrated school programs, classroom, and non-classroom programs for competitive examinations in India. The company offers classroom programs from class VI to XII, programs for competitive examinations like JEE Advanced, Mains, and others.

Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd

The company offers programs for competitive examinations in India. The company offers study materials for examinations like NDA, AFCAT, and other competitive examinations in India.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

University exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Certification exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High school exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Post-secondary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K 12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning Method

Market segments

Comparison by Learning method

Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Learning Method

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

