$ 70.69 Billion Growth in Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024 | Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The electrical equipment market in India will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Electrical Equipment Market In India Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, and Industrial Automation. The company offers electrical equipment such as power transformers, dry-type transformers, reactors and inductors, and distribution transformers among others.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Power and Industry. The company offers electrical equipment such as switchgear.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Power Systems and Industrial Systems. The company offers electrical equipment such as insulated switchgear, distribution transformers, instrument transformers, and DC motors among others.

Electrical Equipment Market In India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electrical equipment market in India is segmented as below:

Application

Transmission And Distribution



Generation

Product

Cables



Switchgears



Boilers



Transformers



Transmission Lines



Others

The electrical equipment market in India is driven by an increase in the number of commercial building projects. In addition, other factors such as growth in cross-border electricity trading are expected to trigger the electrical equipment market in India toward witnessing a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

