$ 70.74 Million Growth Expected in Automotive Dyno Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
May 24, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive dyno market is set to grow by USD 70.74 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AVL List GmbH, Dutch Dynamometers and Engineering Solutions BV, Dynamometer Services Group Ltd., Dynomerk Controls, Froude Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Kahn & Company Inc., Land and Sea Inc., Meidensha Corp., and Mustang Dynamometer are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the higher investments in R&D and testing due to cost pressure faced by OEMs, APAC driving market revenue, and the governments across the globe enforcing regulations to upgrade to newer emission norms will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Dyno Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Dyno Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Chassis Dyno
- Engine Dyno
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41335
Automotive Dyno Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive dyno market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AVL List GmbH, Dutch Dynamometers, and Engineering Solutions BV, Dynamometer Services Group Ltd., Dynomerk Controls, Froude Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Kahn & Company Inc., Land and Sea Inc., Meidensha Corp., and Mustang Dynamometer.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Dyno Market size
- Automotive Dyno Market trends
- Automotive Dyno Market industry analysis
Higher investments in R&D and testing due to cost pressure faced by OEMs are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the capital-intensive nature of testing facilities and dynamometer machines may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive dyno market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Dyno Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive dyno market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive dyno market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive dyno market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive dyno market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Parking Sensors Market- The automotive parking sensors market is segmented by product (ultrasonic sensors and electromagnetic sensors), end-user (OEM and aftermarket), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Mirror System Market- The automotive mirror system market is segmented by position (exterior and interior) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Chassis dyno - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Engine dyno - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVL List GmbH
- Dutch Dynamometers and Engineering Solutions BV
- Dynamometer Services Group Ltd.
- Dynomerk Controls
- Froude Inc.
- HORIBA Ltd.
- Kahn & Company Inc.
- Land and Sea Inc.
- Meidensha Corp.
- Mustang Dynamometer
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-automotive-dynomarket￼
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-dyno-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article