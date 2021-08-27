$ 756.65 mn growth in Entrance Floor Mat Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model - 17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 27, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The entrance floor mat market has the potential to grow by USD 756.65 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.52%
Factors such as premiumization through product innovation, and differentiators such as attractive colors and innovative materials used in products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Entrance Floor Mat Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Scrapper And Wiper
- Anti-fatigue Mats
- Logo Mats
- Specialty Mats
- Others
- Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46423
Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the entrance floor mat market in the Home furnishing industry include 3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, Bergo Flooring AB, Checkers Safety Group, Cintas Corp., Eagle Mat & Floor Products, Forbo Holding Ltd, Milliken and Co., and UniFirst Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Entrance Floor Mat Market size
- Entrance Floor Mat Market trends
- Entrance Floor Mat Market industry analysis
The entrance floor mat market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Increasing awareness about the use of floor mats will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high competition from unorganized players will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the entrance floor mat market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist entrance floor mat market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the entrance floor mat market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the entrance floor mat market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of entrance floor mat market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Scrapper and wiper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Anti-fatigue mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Logo mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Specialty mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- American Floor Mats LLC
- Bergo Flooring AB
- Checkers Safety Group
- Cintas Corp.
- Eagle Mat & Floor Products
- Forbo Holding Ltd
- Milliken and Co.
- UniFirst Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
