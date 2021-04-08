$ 76.44 Million Growth Expected in the Global Solar Hybrid Inverter Market 2021-2025, Segmented by End-user and Geography - Technavio.com

Solar hybrid inverter market is poised to grow by $ 76.44 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 10%, owing to the rise in solar energy installations, supportive governmental regulations, and reduction in LCOE of solar power generation.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years. In addition, if interested in knowing more about the innovative strategies adopted by ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Flin Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., KACO new energy, to strengthen their foothold in the market-.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.

Our solar hybrid inverter market research report is covering the current trends and effects on the business of COVID-19. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the utility industry will have a negative impact while the solar hybrid inverter market is expected to have negative growth.

For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by product type and geography over the forecast years are also included. The market is fragmented based on end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Commercial end-users are likely to gain the largest segment share while APAC continuing to contribute the fastest growth in the solar hybrid inverter market during the forecast period.

Gain access to our detailed analysis of market numbers represented and explained in this 120-page TOC and 103 exhibits for effective decision making.

Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar hybrid inverter market vendors and emerging players.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Flin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

KACO new energy

Microtek International Pvt. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd.

Tabuchi Electric Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio Research can help you meet your specific analysis requirements with the help of our tailor-made approach to market sizing and data triangulation. Seeking report customization from our industry experts can aid clients in: -

Evaluating a specific segment or region

Identify key suppliers, customers, and other significant market stakeholders

Analyze market regulations and their impact during the forthcoming years

Hydrogen Compressor Market - The hydrogen compressor market size has the potential to grow by USD 648.74 million during the forthcoming years, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

The hydrogen compressor market size has the potential to grow by during the forthcoming years, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download FREE sample report Residential Backup Power Market - The residential backup power market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.32 billion in the future.

The residential backup power market size has the potential to grow by in the future. Download FREE sample report Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market- The atmospheric water generator (AWG) market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.96 billion during the next few years. Download FREE sample report.



The atmospheric water generator (AWG) market size has the potential to grow by during the next few years. Download FREE sample report. Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market - Technavio's market research analysts have predicted that the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by the end of the forecast year.

Technavio's market research analysts have predicted that the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by the end of the forecast year. Download FREE sample report Hybrid Power Systems Market by Technology, End-users, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023- The global hybrid power systems market size will grow by USD 231.14 million , with the market's growth momentum accelerating during the forecast period.

