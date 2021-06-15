$ 770.77 Million growth expected in Global Smart Lock Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the residential segment in 2019.

What are the major trends in the market?

The integration of advanced technologies in smart locks is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, dormakaba Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Vivint Inc., and Yunding Network Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by developments in connectivity technologies. However, the high cost of smart locks might challenge growth.

How big is the APAC market?

APAC dominated the market with a 55% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, dormakaba Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Vivint Inc., and Yunding Network Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the developments in connectivity technologies will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of smart locks is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this smart lock market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Smart Lock Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Lock Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Smart Lock Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart lock market report covers the following areas:

Smart Lock Market Size

Smart Lock Market Trends

Smart Lock Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the integration of advanced technologies in smart locks as one of the prime reasons driving the Smart Lock Market growth during the next few years.

Smart Lock Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart lock market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart lock market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart lock market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart lock market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by end-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allegion Plc

ASSA ABLOY AB

dormakaba Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Salto Systems SL

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Vivint Inc.

Yunding Network Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

