$ 772 Mn growth in Global Coding Bootcamp Market | Increase In Student Enrollments to be Major Trend | Technavio
May 24, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 772.04 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the coding bootcamp market to register a CAGR of almost 17%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., and Udacity Inc. are some of the major market participants. The low cost of bootcamps will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coding Bootcamp Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Individual Learners
- Institutional Learners
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the coding bootcamp market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., and Udacity Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Coding Bootcamp Market size
- Coding Bootcamp Market trends
- Coding Bootcamp Market industry analysis
An increase in student enrollments is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, increase in formal education may threaten the growth of the market.
Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coding bootcamp market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coding bootcamp market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coding bootcamp market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coding bootcamp market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Mode of delivery
- Market segments
- Comparison by Mode of delivery
- Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Mode of delivery
Market Segmentation by Language
- Market segments
- Comparison by Language
- Java - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Python - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- .NET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ruby - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Language
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 4Geeks Academy LLC
- Barcelona Code School
- Dataquest Labs Inc.
- Galvanize Inc.
- General Assembly Space Inc.
- Hash Map Labs Inc.
- Ironhack Inc.
- Makers Academy
- Thinkful Inc.
- Udacity Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
